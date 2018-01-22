By Matt Saintsing

With the federal government shut down, thousands of government employees either have been, or will be, furloughed. But, it’s not just Congress and bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. that have been impacted.

Here’s some unintended consequences the military is facing due to the current government shutdown.

Air Force athletics takes a hit, Army and Navy play on

The U.S. Air Force Academy announced that they will cancel all sporting events due to the shutdown. On Saturday, swimming, basketball, and gymnastics events were cancelled, and unless the federal government opens back up, more games will be cancelled.

Due to the government shutdown, all Air Force Academy home and away intercollegiate athletic events have been cancelled until further notice. In the event a solution is reached, the Academy will work to reschedule as many missed events as possible. We regret any inconvenience. — USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) January 20, 2018

However, both Army and Navy athletics will continue despite the government shutdown. The U.S. Military Academy at West Point said in a statement Saturday, “the athletic department is largely made up of non-appropriated funded and contracted personnel, who are general unaffected by the government shutdown.”

Navy athletics are not funded through the federal government, since the Academy Athletic Associated is a non-profit group.

Troops disrupted both at home and abroad

All military personnel on active-duty are fully expected to continue their duties, but they won’t be paid if the shutdown lasts beyond Feb. 1, since military pay is issued on the first and 15th of each month.

“Congress has to go back after the shutdown is over and vote to pay them for the time during the furlough,” Office and Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Most commissaries on military installations in the U.S. have shut down, but overseas commissaries will remain open. If there is any good news in this, it’s that some that are will open will follow a systematic shutdown to reduce the amount of food that will spoil.

The American Forces Network, shut off immediately after the shutdown, but the Defense Department deemed the network “essential.”

Troops deployed all over the globe were able to watch the NFL Conference Championship games.

