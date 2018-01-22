By Caitlin M. Kenney

With the government shutdown affecting possibly affecting military pay and taking a toll on death benefits and other services, several nonprofits and financial institutions have stepped up to support service members and their families.

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)

The shutdown prevents the government from issuing the $100,000 death gratuity benefit after a service member is killed as well as provide funding for things like travel and funeral costs. Going without this financial assistance can make a tragedy even harder on families.

TAPS has been reaching out to inform the military community that they are available to help connect them to information and assistance regarding some of these resources for survivors. You can call their free 24/7 TAPS National Military Survivor Helpline at 1-800-959-8277 or contact their TAPS Casework Program at casework@taps.org

Read more about how the shutdown affects families of the fallen here.

Fisher House

The Fisher House, a network of homes for families to stay close to patients at military and VA medical centers, announced that they will be offering families who will not receive the $100,000 death gratuity payment during the shutdown, an advance grant until the government can make a reimbursement. They will also cover flights, hotels, and other expenses, according to a press release.

Since the shutdown began Jan. 19, two service members were killed in a helicopter crash at Fort Irwin and will be affected by the suspension of death benefits.

This grant by Fisher House was coordinated between U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Ken Fisher, CEO of the Fisher House foundation.

USAA

In the event that the shutdown is not over by Feb. 1 and there is a disruption with paying service members, USAA is offering a no-interest, 0% APR payroll advance loan to assist them.

If you are a USAA member who is not in the military, they are also offering other assistance for government workers, such as special payment arrangements.

For more information on USAA’s assistance during the shutdown, click here.

Navy Federal

Another bank offering a 0% APR loan is Navy Federal, but they are also helping civilian Department of Defense employees.

For more information on Navy Federal’s assistance during the shutdown, click here.

Military resources

The DoD has created a list of how family support services will be affected. While many local services will be determined at the installation level, such as Child Development Centers, Family Support centers, and commissaries, other resources like Military OneSource and DODEA schools will remain open.

For a list of affected programs, click here.