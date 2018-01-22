By: Kaylah Jackson

After a tumultous weekend, Republicans and Democrats came together to put a stopgate on the government shutdown, which only lasted 3 days.

The US Senate reached a compromise and voted on another continuing resolution that got a late afternoon nod from the House. Many Republicans battled over the use of DACA, seeing the program as a scapegoat for Democrats to push their base agenda.The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act, or DACA, allowed immigrants who entered the United States as minors, and had either entered or remained in the country illegally, to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and be eligible for a work permit. After President Trump squashed the policy last year, Democrats have been using the issue to fuel their fire to force Congress to make a decision on the program.

While those in Congress attempted to place blame on the opposite party, much of the public wondered where the President was during this entire process.

Over the weekend, Trump sent out a tweet storm of claims blaming Democrats for “holding our military hostage.”

Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2018

The Democrats are turning down services and security for citizens in favor of services and security for non-citizens. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2018

While many furloughed government workers had Monday off, the shutdown erupted many questions about how it would affect our military, specifically troop pay, VA health facilities and other resources. Although the vote seemed to have bipartisan support today, it’ll only get the US government through the next three weeks when they’ll have to vote again for a budget measureto include items like the DACA program and military spending.

