By: Caitlin M. Kenney

As the government shutdown continues, its effect on different programs, even through the weekend, are becoming obvious. One of them is the American Forces Network (AFN).

The AFN is service provider is for troops and families living overseas, with programming ranging from news to sports.

On Saturday, a tweet from Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, showed a tv supposedly in Afghanistan with a message that “due to the shutdown, AFN services are not available.”

I received this from a young infantryman serving in Afghanistan this morning. Sad that the men and women who have sacrificed so much are deprived of even the most basic connection to home bc Democrats are playing political games. #SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/jcUqU2crF1 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 20, 2018

Now, this might not seem a big deal in the grand scheme of things, concerning the government shutdown but simple pleasures like watching television are a big deal for men, women, and families away from home. Especially today, when the AFC and NFC championship football games will be broadcasts and troops could use a little taste of home in places like Afghanistan.

Early Sunday, Twitter was buzzing that AFN was able to find a way to come back on.

Update: @DeptofDefense has informed us that AFN has been restored in most places. Glad our brave men and women can watch the game today. https://t.co/d424r1mBu2 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 21, 2018

In a statement Sunday afternoon from Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, the DoD was able to find a way to bring back the news and sports channels.

“Despite the government shutdown, DoD determined the operational necessity of television and radio broadcasts constitutes them as essential activities,” she said. “We will continue to find solutions to support our troops at home and abroad. Congress must come to a resolution, support our troops and pass a budget soon.”

Even though the news channel was deemed essential, they found that operating the sports one as well incurred no more costs or manpower to operate.

White ended her statement by saying “The shutdown requires us to do a lot of tedious work. Congress needs to pass a budget.”

So whether you support the Patriots or the Jaguars in the AFC, or the Eagles or Vikings in the NFC, the biggest winners today are the military who get it done, no matter the obstacle.

The viewing issues have since been fixed and now servicemen and women will be able to enjoy a little piece of home:

It gives me great pleasure to announce that we've been given limited services and have brought back two channels — AFN News and AFN Sports. I thank you for your patience. – Col Dave Honchul, Director, AFN — AFN (@AFNlistens) January 21, 2018

Note: If you don’t have AFN and want to see the games, you can watch them free with NFL Game Pass.