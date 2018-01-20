By: Kaylah Jackson

Just half an hour before the 12am deadline of the government shutdown, White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders sent out this tweet:

Democrats can't shut down the booming Trump economy. Are they now so desperate they'll shut down the government instead? #SchumerShutdown — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 20, 2018

In a later statement, just moments before the clock struck 12, Sanders put out this statement:

“We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands… “When Democrats start paying our armed forces and first responders we will reopen negotiations on immigration reform, Senate Democrats own the Schumer Shutdown,” adding, “This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators.”

Many are asking why Congress couldn’t work together to create a budget resolution to prevent this. During all the smoke of this process, the American people haven’t heard, even a tweet from President Trump and yet The White House is tweeting.

Senate Democrats put politics above national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country’s ability to serve all Americans. We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 20, 2018

The shutdown occurring on the cusp of a weekend might seem to take the edge off both sides of Congress because the effects of the shutdown won’t be seen until Monday but that doesn’t mean the public isn’t concerned.

All this, coming on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration doesn’t seem like a good way for the president to celebrate.

While some furloughed government employees can expect to sleep in come Monday morning, the men and women of our U.S. Armed Forces will return to duty next week, but don’t necessarily expect a paycheck.

As the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) states, “In case of a potential government shutdown, the Department of Defense has no legal authority to pay any personnel – military or civilian – for the days during which the government is shut down.”

The VA, however, does have a contingency plan in place for situations like the shutdown and while you can expect your appointments to still be intact for next week, aspects of the VA, like the appeals (which are already backlogged) could be affected.

For detailed information about how this affects departments within VA, including hospitals, click here.For more information about how the shutdown’s a connection to active duty military pay click here and military and veteran education benefits click here.

