By Eric Dehm

Montel Williams, Jake Tapper, Anne Heche, Nate Boyer. Shoreh Agdashloo.

Those four names might not seem to have much in common at first glance. Williams is a former Sailor and Marine best known as a talk show host. Tapper is one of the featured faces on CNN every day. Heche is a film and TV star currently headlining NBC’s “The Brave.” Boyer, a former Green Beret who would eventually his way to the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. Aghdashloo is an Oscar nominated actress currently staring in SyFy’s military-themed “The Expanse.”

Impressive folks, to be certain, and impressive folks that will all be among the numerous vets and celebrities in attendance and helping recognize veteran excellence at the 3rd Annual Vetty Awards on January 20th in Washington D.C.

“Those are just the ones that we’ve announced,” Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Academy of United States Veterans H.W. Floyd said during an appearance on The Morning Briefing. “What I am actually really excited for is people seeing who’s going to be in the room that we haven’t announced.

Eli Crane, former Navy SEAL and founder of Bottle Breacher is one of the award presenters at the Vetty awards and says he’s proud to be associated with what he sees as a thriving veteran community. Perhaps the biggest point of pride in that association for Crane is seeing his fellow vet continuing to serve their fellow Americans.

“When I think about the motive that these vets have, and certainly for me, it’s this idea that service doesn’t need to end when you take off the uniform,” Crane said.

And the Vettys, airing for free on the AUSV Facebook page, are what Floyd and Crane call the perfect opportunity to ensure that the efforts of vets to continue serving in various fields are recognized.

The full interview with Floyd, Crane and LifeFlip Media Founder Eric Mitchell can be found below.

Connect: @EricDehm | Eric@ConnectingVets.com