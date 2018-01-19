Filed Under:brewseum, Glen Tomlinson, Hawaii, History, Home of the Brave Brewing Company, Matt Saintsing, Mighty American Ale, veterans, WWII
brewseum night New Podcast: BEER! Episode 2: Home of the Brave Brewing Co

(Photo Courtesy: Home of the Brace Brewing Co.)

By Matt Saintsing

In this podcast, I sat down Glen Tomlinson of Home of the Brave Brewing Company, in Honolulu, Hi.

What we talked about:

  • Glen’s unrelenting passion for WWII history
  • His tour company, brewery, museum, and brewseum
  • The secret knock to get into his 1942 speakeasy style watering-hole

What we drank:

  • Mighty American Ale, a special beer brewed for the 75th annviersary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

 

If you’re a veteran-owned brewery, or if you have some military connection, I’d love to get you on the podcast. Or, if you have suggestions for any guests or opp-brew-tunities hit me up below.

Connect: @MattBSaintsing | Matt@ConnectingVets.com

