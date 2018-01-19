By Caitlin M. Kenney

WASHINGTON—Wading into the government shutdown crisis this morning, Secretary of Defense James Mattis called on Congress to pass a budget during his announcement of the new National Defense Strategy.

Speaking to a crowded room at John Hopkins University’s Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, Mattis discussed the new strategy for the Department of Defense– the first in 10 years– and how not passing a budget would affect it.

“We recognized no strategy can long survive without necessary funding, and the stable, predictable budgets required to defend America in the modern age,” Mattis said.

The National Defense Strategy is the Department of Defense’s plan for implementing President Donald Trump’s National Security Strategy, which was released in December 2017.

The new strategy’s guiding principle is based on the some of the elements laid out by the security strategy, such as the protection of Americans, the country, our way of life and “preserve peace through strength,” Mattis said.

While the military will still be going after terrorists, the “great power competition-not terrorism-is now the primary focus of U.S. National security,” he said.

Mattis said that Russia and China are “growing threats” for the United States, “nations that do seek to create a world consistent with their authoritarian models-pursuing veto authority over other nation’s economic, diplomatic, and security decisions.”

He also called out North Korea and Iran as “rogue regimes” that “persist in taking outlaw actions that threaten regional and even global stability.”

“In this time of change,” Mattis said, “our military is still strong, yet, our competitive edge has eroded in every domain of warfare-air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace- and it is continuing to erode.”

Some of the reasons he highlighted for this were technological changes, the impact from years of combat, and the defense spending caps causing the military to operate for several years under a continuing resolution, which has “created an overstretched and under resourced military.”

The new strategy has three main points that will “restore our comparative military advantage,” he said.

To build a more lethal force.

Strengthening “traditional alliances and building new partnerships with other nations.”

And reforming the business practices of the Department of Defense “for performance and affordability.”

After discussing the reasoning for each point, Mattis addressed Congress and its responsibility to the military to pass a budget—not more continuing resolutions.

“Let me be clear: As hard as the last 16 years have been on our military, no enemy in the field has done more to harm the readiness of the U.S. military than the combined impact of the Budget Control Act’s defense spending cuts,” he said. “Worsened by us operating in nine of the last 10 years under continuing resolutions, wasting copious amounts of precious taxpayer dollars.”

Mattis told the crowd that he is “optimistic that Congress will do the right thing,” when it comes to their responsibility to pass a budget. “I may be in the minority in this room when I say that. But I’m an eternal optimist.”

Connect: @CaitlinMKenney | Caitlin@ConnectingVets.com