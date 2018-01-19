By Jonathan Kaupanger

Well, if the government shuts down, Veterans Affairs is the place to be! 95.5 percent of VA’s employees are either full funded or would be required to work and then get paid later. Bottom line is, VA has a plan in place to be there for veterans, even if the rest of the Government isn’t.

Back in the 90’s, Veterans Affairs learned a valuable lesson. During the 1995/1996 shutdown, VA medical facilities could only offer life-saving services. So it came up with an advanced appropriations plan to keep things running. The result is that out of the VA’s 377,018 employees, there’s enough cash on hand for the agency to pay 335,632 of them until Congress and the President get their act together.

They key takeaway on that is medical services, Community Care programs, medical support and the compliance department – basically all of the Veterans Health Administration – will be open for business!

This is not to say that the entire agency will report back to work on Monday if things do go south with budget negotiations on The Hill. Not all of the benefits side of things falls under advanced appropriations. The one office that will close and will effect veterans is appeals. All claims appeals will be discontinued until the government reopens.

Thankfully, it’s easier to list the functions that will be suspended in the event of a governemnt shutdown. Here’s a few offices that might affect you. This isn’t the entire list, for that you can go here, look for Appendix C – Functions to be Suspended.”

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA): Overseas Military Coordinator, All Outreach, Education Call Center, All Public Contact Activities, Appeals Teams; Transition Assistance/Pre-discharge Activities, Chapter 36 Counseling, Vet Success on Campus, Education Compliance, and Quality Review/Assurance Programs

National Cemetery Administration (NCA): Processing applications for Presidential Memorial Certificates, Activities at NCA Training Center, Routine administrative work at Cemeteries that are not directly in support of burials, Routine administrative work at the NCA District Offices, NCACO limited to one to two staff per functional/organizational area so no correspondence, outreach, D&I, hiring and personnel processing, contracting, construction.

Office of the Secretary (OSVA): Special program activities, executive correspondence and communication, strategic planning and communications, and protocol.

Office of Information and Technology (OIT): Oversight and compliance, policy functions, planning functions, correspondence management; Congressional, GAO, IG, OMB inquiries about VA Directives, FOIA, records management, and system of records management

Veterans Experience Office (VEO): All functions including: Insight & Design; Data and Statistical Analysis, Advisory Committee Oversight, Community Engagement Activities, and Technology & Implementation related to multi-channel operations.

