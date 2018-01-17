By Phil Briggs

This week it’s not just Friday … it’s R.E.D. Friday. (Remember Everyone Deployed)

“Red Friday is the day to show support for our deployed military men and women by wearing the color red,” said Meagan Sweet,with the American Legion, Child Welfare Foundation. “It’s a statement to show our brave men and women we’re thankful for all they do.”

Blood Sacrifice:

The color red symbolizes the blood spilled by the brave men and women of the United States Military and is a reminder of their sacrifice. “We want them all to know we’re still supporting them, and we want their families to know we’re here for them as well,” Sweet explained.

Need a shirt?

Consider shirts from the American Legion Child Welfare Foundation. The Foundation grants money to children’s programs across the United States and according to Sweet, “We give approximately 800K in grants to organizations every year.” To purchase one or make a donation call 317-630-1202 or click here

Show Some Love:

Let them see you rockin’ the red by posting pics with #REDFriday

