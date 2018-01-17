By Jonathan Kaupanger

Native American veterans are finally getting a memorial on the National Mall! The memorial, to be unveiled on Veterans Day 2020, is expected to represent all 567 federally recognized tribes and will be placed on the grounds of the National Museum of the American Indian.

Congress approved the memorial in 1994, but fundraising wasn’t authorized until 2013. (You can find info on how to contribute here.) The final design will be selected at some point this year and construction will start in 2019.

Right now, there are about 31,000 Native Americans on active duty and around 140,000 veterans who identify as either Native Americans or Alaska Natives. And while this doesn’t seem like a big percentage of both active duty and veterans – and it’s not – the contributions to the US Military by Native American’s helps to explain the need for this much deserved memorial.

You probably already know about the Navajo code talkers by now, but did you know that there were more than 30 other tribes involved too? Some of you may even know about Marine Cpl. Ira Hayes (Pima), the Native American who helped raised the flag at Iwo Jima. Here’s a few more bits of Native American/military trivia.

Tyonajanegn (Oneida) was married to an American Army officer during the American Revolution. She fought alongside her husband, on horseback. When he was shot in the wrist, she reloaded his gun for him.

There were about 3,600 Native American’s in the Union Army during the Civil War. Stan Watie (Cherokee), a notoriously fearsome general, was the last Confederate Army general to surrender. Ely S. Parker (Seneca), a second generation veteran, became a general and served on Ulysses S. Grant’s staff.

In World War I, about 12,000 Native Americans joined the military – even though they weren’t considered US citizens at the time. Four, who were part of the 142nd Infantry of the 36th Texas-Oklahoma National Guard Division received the Croix de Guerre medal from France.

In the Second World War, 14 Native American women served in the Army Nurse Corps, two served overseas. Cora E. Sinnard (Oneida) and Charlotte Edith Monture (Mohawk) were both stationed in a military hospital in France. Monture, who died in 1996 at the wonderful age of 106 said her service was “the adventure of a lifetime.”

Sticking to WWII, War Department officials at the time said that if the entire population had enlisted at the same rate American Indians did, Selective Service wouldn’t have been needed. According to records, in 1942 at least 99 percent of all eligible Native American’s, age 21 – 44, had registered for the draft.

According to a 2012 Veterans Affairs report, just about half of all Native American service members were Navy veterans. And even though the Vietnam War was very, very unpopular, 90 percent of the more than 42,000 Native American’s who served in that war, were volunteers.

