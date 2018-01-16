By Matt Saintsing

The false alarm in Hawaii this past weekend should be a wake-up call for us all. Not only should there be reprimands; we need to prevent massive mistakes like this in the future. But, what made this scenario so scary is that North Korea could actually strike Hawaii, and the archipelago has no missile defense.

For nearly 40 minutes Hawaii residents wondered if they were going to be the first victims of a new war, likely involving two nuclear powers—the U.S. and North Korea.

What if the launch had been real? What if Hawaii, or any other city, really was in the cross hairs of conventional or nuclear missiles?

The FCC is launching an investigation into what the hell happened in Hawaii, and the Pentagon, and its Missile Defense Agency, should follow suit to determine if we have the tools needed to prevent an actual missile strike.

The U.S. has ground based ballistic missile defenses, such as THAAD and Aegis. They aim to shoot missiles in their terminal, or final descending, stages of a warhead approaching its target. For longer range missiles, this is the stage where it reenters the atmosphere.

But we should aim to bring down those missiles before this phase. Fortunately, there’s a way to do just that.

Every time North Korea launches a ballistic missile, it needs high-powered booster engines to launch it into the atmosphere. Intercepting a missile in its initial launch, or boost, stage should be our first priority. Not only is it at it’s furthest distance away from its intended target, it’s also the most hot, meaning heat-seeking missiles can easily detect and destroy it.

It’s also its slowest phase, and speed is a crucial factor when discussing how to effectively shoot a bullet with another bullet. The final, or terminal, phase is when the missile is at its fastest.

THAAD or Aegis can’t conduct a boost-phase intercept (BPI) because they can’t detect a launch that quickly.

However, U.S. unmanned aerial vehicles, also known as “drones,” can carry interceptor missiles. Manned fighter jets have also had some success in conducting BPI tests, and the U.S. is dead set on experimenting with these and other methods to thwart the looming North Korean missile threat.

When talking about missile defense, we need to have a multi-tiered system. We should, and do have THAAD in South Korea, at considerable political cost. Aegis is also floating in waters off the coast of South Korea and Japan.

These two systems currently deployed and operational should work in tandem with air patrols of UAV and manned fighter jet patrols to provide a full 24/7 base layer of security from any North Korean missile launch.

No ballistic missile defense system is 100 percent accurate. That’s why multiple systems working together need to be put in place.

It would also send a message to North Korea that the U.S. won’t live under the vailed threat of an ominous missile launch, and we’re willing to place our best trained pilots and state-of-the-art technology to confront their aggressive actions.

