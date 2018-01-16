By Eric Dehm

Professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter Shane Kruchten has seen highs and lows in his life. Following a decorated Marine Corps career, the Purple Heart recipient fell on hard times and into a serious drug abuse problem before his fellow Marines reached out and saved his life.

Kruchten says that the actions of his brothers-in-arms, when he was at his lowest, led him to realize the power of offering help to people in their time of need. It’s a realization he tries to impart to others in various ways, including donating money from his fight purses, to veteran causes and working with organizations like Wounded Warrior Project.

His latest effort to help was something that happened by chance, and is something Kruchten describes as “Just a little piece of giving back to America.”

If you need some inspiration to go out and do something for your fellow man today, you’re in luck:

Kruchten filmed the video while on his way to his last week of training for his nationally televised debut with Bellator MMA at Bellator 192 on the Paramount Network (formerly Spike) at 9 p.m. on Jan. 20th.

