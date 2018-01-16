By Eric Dehm

A new year brings new challenges, and some of the same old ones. This rings true for all walks of life, with the veteran community being no exception.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars aims to address both with their 2018 legislative agenda, which VFW Legislative Director Carlos Fuentes and Veterans Service Director Ryan Gallucci discussed during a recent appearance on ConnectingVets.com’s Morning Briefing radio show.

The goals are wide-ranging, due to the many different needs veterans have and challenges we face. Many of those the VFW is focused on will not come cheap, but as the VFW is quick to point out, freedom isn’t free.

“This is something the VFW has consistently said,” Gallucci said. “Taking care of our veterans is a cost of war. We’ve invested in protecting out nation, but part of investing in our nation is investing in the men and women who are willing to volunteer to do it.”

Key components of the agenda for 2018 include:

Funding for DoD and VA Programs including Choice

Fair and equal treatment for female veterans, specifically at VA facilities

Ensuring the search for our POW/MIA continues, and continues to be funded

Ensuring veterans have access to all compensation and benefit they have earned

To learn more about these, and the rest of the VFW’s goals, you can visit their legislative priorities section of their website.

The full interview with Carlos Fuentes and Ryan Gallucci is below.

Stream the interview audio by pressing “play” or click the share button and select “download” from the menu options to save and listen later.

