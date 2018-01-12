By: Kaylah Jackson

Today, the VA announced that all of its faculties across the country now offer same-day services for urgent primary and mental health-care needs.

Same-day services may include:

Face-to-face visits with a clinician

Advice provided during a call with a nurse

Telehealth or video care visit

An appointment made with a specialist

Same-day prescriptions

“We made a commitment to our nation’s Veterans that we would work to reduce wait times and improve access, and we are doing it,” said VA Secretary Dr. David J. Shulkin. “We were able to meet this goal, in large part, because of the concerted focus of our staff who care for our Veterans in facilities across the country.”

To view access information about each facility nationwide, visit https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/ . The information provided at this link is not offered by any major national hospital organization in the country.

