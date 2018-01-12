By ConnectingVets

New information regarding the ambush in Niger of a Green Beret team last October that led to the deaths of four soldiers is anticipated to be released by the end of January.

According to a report by CNN, a military investigation into the ambush will hopefully answer several important questions including any intelligence failures for the mission, why Sgt. La David Johnson’s body was found 48 hours after the attack, and what specific failures led the team to be attacked by 50 “heavily armed ISIS-affiliated fighters.”

Also, after the investigation is concluded, administrative action may be taken against some officers involved in the planning and execution of the mission for failures to follow procedures, according to two US officials to CNN.

The three other US soldiers killed in that attack were Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright.

