By: Kaylah Jackson

There’s tons of discounts out there for veterans but you might not know about helpful tips that can alleviate the cost of taking public transportation. These cities offer discounts or free public transportation benefits, check to see if your city is on the list and we will keep updating it as we discover more discounts.

Arizona

Sierra Vista

Military fares are $1.00 on the throughout the Sierra Vista Area

Arkansas

Ozark

U.S. Veterans, with valid VA ID can ride fixed routes for free. If riding pre-scheduled paratransit and demand response models, veterans will pay the regular fare.

California

Bay Area

Military personnel are eligible for a transit discount card. You’ll need to visit the Lake Merritt BART station in downtown Oakland and give documents to confirm their status as active duty and a valid leave order from the Iraqi Freedom or Enduring Freedom operations. If you hold a disability rating for aid and attendance or a service-connected disability with a rating level of 50 percent or more, you are also eligible for the discount.

Sonoma

Sonoma County Veterans with a Veterans Administration identification card, or a Sonoma County Veterans ID card,can enjoy free rides on the Sonoma County Transit

Colorado

Denver

All active duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Guard and Reserves ride free on all RTD services. Either wearing Class A or Class B uniforms at the time of boarding, or presenting to the driver an Active Duty military ID card.

District of Columbia

Washington Metropolitan Area

Veterans with disabilities who have been granted a 60% or greater disability rating by the VA qualify for the Reduced Fare SmarTrip Photo ID card. Qualifying Veterans must complete part A of the application but do not need to have their healthcare provider complete Part B or C of the application. You have to visit the Metro Transit Accessibility Center at 600 5th Street, NW, Washington, DC with a valid photo ID and the original letter of disability notification issued by the VA, a downloaded letter from the DVA website, or their DD Form 2765, Uniformed Services ID Card for 100% disabled Veterans, to get the card.

Florida

Miami-Dade

Disabled veterans who are permanent residents of Miami-Dade can apply for a Patriot Passport EASY Card. Veterans who are permanent residents of Miami-Dade and whose annual income is $28,841.00 or less may be eligible to ride transit free with the Patriot Passport EASY Card based on their military discharge category.

Illinois

Chicago

Active U. S. Military personnel in full uniform and presenting their CAC card or personnel and qualifying disabled veterans with a Military Service Pass may ride free on CTA buses and trains. To apply for the pass, you’ll need to visit the Ventra Customer Service Center 567 W. Lake St. 2nd Floor Chicago, IL 60661, make sure to bring your CAC card.

New Jersey

All active duty personnel, Guardists and Reservist, and retired and their dependents can buy transportation at the senior citizen/passenger with disabilities reduced fare rate upon by showing their CAC or military dependent ID card.

New Mexico

Veterans with a VA medical card can ride the New Mexico Rail Runner Express for free with Rio Metro’s Freedom Pass.

Nevada

Clark County

All US Armed Forces veterans living Clark County are eligible for a 50% off full-fare pricing structure.

Oklahoma

Tulsa

Tulsa Transit offers reduced fares active duty military and veterans. Just visit the Denver Avenue station with proper identification to get an application and reduced fare card.

Texas

Harris County

Disabled veterans with at least 50 percent service-connected disability or 40 percent service-connected disability because of the amputation of a lower extremity, who have earned either Air Force Cross, Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, Navy Cross or Purple Heart can ride for free with the Metro veterans pass. Just visit VA at the Houston Regional Benefit Office at 6900 Almeda Road. You can download the application and mail it or complete it in person.

El Paso

Active duty, retirees and dependents all with a valid military id can ride the sun metro for a reduced fare. Just show your military or dependent ID upon boarding for the discount.

Connect: @Kaylahchanel | Kaylah@connectingvets.com