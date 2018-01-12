By Matt Saintsing

In our first beer podcast (don’t worry, we’re gonna give it a name eventually) I sat down with Dave Kuehner, co-founder and partner, of Honor Brewing Company and Honor Winery in Chantilly, Va.

What we talked about:

How Dave cheated death on 9/11

How Honor Brewing company (they also have a winery) raises a glass to revere America’s war fighters, and their families

Their warrior tap handles

What we drank:

Golden Ale

Cherry Wheat

Warrior IPA

Night Vision Maple Porter

If you’re a veteran-owned brewery, or if you have some military connection, I’d love to get you on the podcast. Or, if you have suggestions for any guests or opp-brew-tunities hit me up below.

