Filed Under:beer, Honor Brewing Company, Honor Winery, Matt Saintsing, podcast

faces of honor ii New Podcast: BEER! Episode 1

By Matt Saintsing

In our first beer podcast (don’t worry, we’re gonna give it a name eventually) I sat down with Dave Kuehner, co-founder and partner, of Honor Brewing Company and Honor Winery in Chantilly, Va.

What we talked about:

  • How Dave cheated death on 9/11
  • How Honor Brewing company (they also have a winery) raises a glass to revere America’s war fighters, and their families
  • Their warrior tap handles

What we drank:

  • Golden Ale
  • Cherry Wheat
  • Warrior IPA
  • Night Vision Maple Porter

 

If you’re a veteran-owned brewery, or if you have some military connection, I’d love to get you on the podcast. Or, if you have suggestions for any guests or opp-brew-tunities hit me up below.

Connect: @MattBSaintsing | Matt@ConnectingVets.com

Listen Live