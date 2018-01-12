By Jonathan Kaupanger

The VA has $795.21 waiting just to update your wardrobe!

It’s not for every vet, of course, this is specifically for vets who have clothing that gets damaged by prosthetic or orthopedic appliances they wear. Vets who are prescribed meds to use on their skin, and this damages their clothing might be eligible for this allowance as well.

As long as this is a service-connected disability, even using wheelchairs or crutches can make you eligible for this too. If more than one prosthetic or orthopedic appliance is used or if it effects more than one type of garment, additional clothing allowance could be provided. Vets even have the option of having this as a one-time payment or in yearly allowances.

It’s pretty easy to apply for this, but there is a deadline if you want a yearly payment. Applications are collected during the year, until Aug. 1. Then, they are all processed and veterans start to get their payments between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. Just give VA Form 10-8678 to the prosthetic rep at your local medical center and that’s it.

If you haven’t already put in your disability compensation claim, you will need to do this before applying for a clothing allowance. Clothing that can be replaced include shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, shorts or other similar items. Items like shoes, hats, scarves, underwear and socks are not included in this allowance.

