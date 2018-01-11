By Caitlin M. Kenney

Searching for job boards can be a daunting task and there are a lot of them out there.

If you don’t know what jobs you’re interested in, the best place to look first are general job boards. But lucky for you, there are a few that are geared towards veterans with companies who want to hire them.

Here are a few of the top boards:

LinkedIn

You should have a profile on here hands down. Not only is it a way for recruiters to find you, but other job boards even ask for a link to your profile in the application process. LinkedIn’s job board is also a great start to your job searching process. As a veteran, you can also receive a free year of access to their Premium service.

Hirepurpose

This career website is specifically geared towards the military, veterans, and military spouses. It consists of company and veteran profiles, career tutorial on things like resumes and interviews, and of course a jobs board.

RallyPoint

RallyPoint is not only an online military community, they also work with companies that prioritize veteran hiring and recruitment. The goal of the site is to make sure you lead a successful life, whether you continue to serve in the military or leave for the civilian sector.

A more focused approach

If you know exactly what job or career field you are interested in, one of the best ways to find jobs is to bookmark all of the career websites of companies that you are interested in apply to. A job may not be available at a certain organization now, but by checking back every month, you can keep an eye on new opportunities.

Creating an account for each of these job and company websites will make it easier to apply to future jobs and to search for your next opportunity towards a successful career.

Connect: @CaitlinMKenney | Caitlin@ConnectingVets.com