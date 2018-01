By Phil Briggs

The internet recently erupted with another National Anthem story after it appeared that President Donald Trump did not properly lip sync every syllable of the “Star Spangled Banner” during the pre-game ceremony at the National College Football Championship Jan. 8.

While many debated the significance of this incident, we wondered how well the average American knows the words to Francis Scott Key’s epic song.

So, we went to our nation’s Capitol to find out…