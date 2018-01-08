by Jonathan Kaupanger

So, not sure about you, but on a Monday, it’s nice to start the week off with some good news. While trolling the internet this morning, I found something about the top five best and worst states where one can retire. Retirement would be a wonderful way to start off a week, so let’s look at that for a moment.

First off, when exactly is that magic date? Social Security has a few calculators that you can check out. My Monday turned out better than I thought when I figured out that I could retire in 9 years (sadly more likely it will be in at least 13 years). You can even use one of the links to get an estimate on how much you’ll start getting from Social Security once retirement does kick in.

So now, where. The list that I found has the top and bottom five states. These were graded on affordability, health care and general quality of life. The top states for retirement are Florida, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa and Colorado. The bottom five states are Hawaii, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Alaska and Rhode Island.

Ok, but how good are these states for veteran retirees? I’ve pulled three scores from WalletHub; affordability, quality of life and healthcare. To that I’m adding stats from the VA, this information is taken from veterans who use the facilities.

Access: how easy it is to get timely appointment or information.

Generality: do the providers pay attention to your mental or emotional health?

Patients’ Ratings: these are an over all, primary care rating by veterans and their family members. And the last part of this is the patients’ ratings for specialty care.

Florida, comes in at the top spot for places to retire. For the Veterans Health Administration, there are seven major healthcare facilities in the state. In addition, there are 11 outpatient clinics, one community service program, 42 Community Based Outpatient Clinics and 26 Vet Centers in Florida, so getting to a VA facility shouldn’t be too difficult.

The VAMC’s in Miami and Tampa have both seen improvements from last year’s scores. Tampa seems to have better access with a 57 percent rating but Miami gets the better overall patient rating of 79 percent, although the majority of VA’s Sunshine State VAMC’s have patient ratings in the 70’s. The exception are the two hospitals that took a dive with the score this year. The VAMC’s in Gainesville and Orlando have patient ratings in the mid-60’s.

A VA disability rating of 10 percent or more gets you a property tax exemption of $5,000. There is no personal income tax in Florida.

Wyoming is #2 on the best states for retirement list. Two medical centers, seven outpatient clinics, six Community Based Outpatient Clinics and two Vet Centers rounds out what the VA has to offer vets in the state. Both medical centers slipped from four to three stars this last year, however the patient ratings for overall and specialty care are strong.

There are no personal taxes in Wyoming. The state doesn’t assess any tax on retirement income earned and received from other states either. The state allows residents to apply a veterans tax exemption on either their primary residence or it can be applied to a vehicle too.

Number three on the best states to retire is South Dakota. The VA has three medical centers, eight Community Based Outpatient Clinics and there are four Vet Centers in the state as well. The Fort Meade VAMC is a five-star rated facility. Access scores for both Sioux Falls and Fort Meade are quite high as are the patient and specialty care ratings. We couldn’t find information for the Hot Spring facility.

As for taxes in the state, you won’t have to pay a personal income tax to the state. There are property tax exemptions available for vets in the state. If your house is specially designed as a wheelchair home, and owned and occupied by veterans, then you won’t pay property tax. Other disabled veterans can enjoy an exemption of up to $100.000 on their property. There is even a veteran’s bonus of $500 available for residents of the state.

Iowa comes in at #4 on the list. There are two VAMCs in state, one outpatient clinic, three Community Service Programs, three Vet Centers and 14 Community Based Outpatient Clinics in the Hawkeye State. For the VAMC ratings, both are about in the middle of things. That said, the VAMC in Iowa City did drop one star this last year, yet the access rating is two points higher than the VAMC in Des Moines.

There are state taxes to pay here, but not on your military retirement pay! There are a several programs to help veterans as well. Home ownership grants, property tax exemptions, disabled veterans homestead tax credits are a few benefits of retiring here. There is even a Veterans Trust Fund that helps vets with medical bills, counseling and substance abuse services, housing repair and emergency transitional housing too.

Rounding out the states to retire list is Colorado. Two VAMC’s, five outpatient clinics, 13 CBOCs and seven Vet Centers give you decent access to VA medical care. The Denver hospital has a pretty low score, only two out of five stars. Access to the VAMC in Denver is horrible, 39 percent, but once in, the patents give the care a decent rating of 64 for both overall and specialty care. A new VAMC is being built here, right now it’s on track to be the most expensive VAMC around, but its way off schedule for completion. The hospital in Grand Junction actually went from three to four stars in this past year. The patient rating score for this place is a solid 72 percent.

There’s a flat state tax to pay in Colorado, but veteran retirees can exclude up to $20,000 per year from their retirement pay. If you’re over 65 that jumps up to $24,000 per year. Service-connected disabled veterans have a property tax exemption for 50% of the first $200,000 of their homes value. There is no income tax paid on active duty pay.

Out of the five worst states for retirement, you don’t pay tax on retirement pay in Connecticut. There’s a special military credit and even get a small benefit payment for some Alaskan veterans. Out of the “worst” states, the VAMC in Providence Rhode Island has some pretty good veteran-centric scores. The VAMC did slip one point down in ratings, but with a 62 for access and a massive 78 on overall ratings, at least you’ll have good medical care if you retire here.

All in all, the civilian ratings seem to go pretty well with veteran’s ratings. That said, I still don’t want to retire in Florida, but I have at least a decade to sort that out.

Connect: @JonathanVets1 | Jonathan@ConnectingVets.com