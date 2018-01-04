By Jonathan Kaupanger

Last month, several hundred veterans were informed that they would be billed for services provided through VA’s Choice Program because the VA hadn’t made payments on its more than $1 million bill in over two years–and this was just from one community medical provider.

A medical provider in Virginia sent a letter to congress last year stating that on average it takes the VA 177 days to pay their bills. In one case, the company was paid 961 days after a veteran’s discharge. The VA has just announced a list of immediate actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“It is vital to the health of our network of providers that we provide payment in a timely and consistent fashion,” said VA secretary Dr. David J. Shulkin. “Our outside providers are an essential part of our network and we need to improve our system of payments for their services.”

The agency announced a series of short and long-term actions to improve its payment capability. First, in line with the Secretary’s transparency concerns, the VA will publish a list identifying community health care providers who are owed high dollar claims. This list goes live next week and will be found on this page.

Next, the VA is creating rapid response teams that will work with the providers above to reach financial settlements within 90 days. They also plan to increase the number of processed vendor claims by 300 percent this month and by 600 percent in April. The goal is to get 90 percent of the claims processed under 30 days. Another short term fix is to provide multiple ways for vendors to check on their claims, including a dedicated customer service team.

The long-term action plan includes several IT improvements this year that should streamline claims submission and payment processes. VA will also work on performance improvement goals with its existing third party administrators – the companies that actually process the payments to community providers – Health Net Federal Services and TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

This year, the VA will also award four new contracts (they’ll start in 2019) to establish the new Community Care Network that includes a process for prompt payments of claims. Shulkin also plans to continue working with Congress to consolidate and simplify the community care program. He is also promising to keep the transparency up in regards to publishing VA’s claims processing timeliness each month.

Response from VA’s Third Party Administrators is positive. “It is an honor and responsibility to serve the veteran community,” said Health Net CEO Billy Maynard. “We remain committed to partnering with VA to improve the claims payment process.”

TriWest’s President and CEO, David McIntyre was more to the point, “We could not be more pleased at the aggressive focus on this critical topic.”

