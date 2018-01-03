By Eric Dehm

VetTix offers tickets to an amazingly wide variety of events at (almost) no charge to active duty military and veterans. In essence you join for free, and then put in for tickets to an event and if selected (via lottery or first come-first served depending) you pay a handling fee for the tickets that’s a small fraction of what they would cost at full price.

For example, I recently received 4 tickets to Shogun Fights, a Maryland-based professional MMA organization, through a VetTix lottery and paid around $20 in handling fees. Those tickets had a $75 face value. Yes, I paid $20 instead of $300 and was able to take my wife, an old Navy buddy and his wife out for a great night of entertainment.

Knowing that, there are some amazing events available in January, and some of the biggest have drawings being held tonight!

New Jersey Devils Tickets w/ Player Meet & Greet

There’s an old saying: If you don’t like hockey, it’s because you’ve never seen it live. Not only do you have a chance to see a great NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators on Jan. 25th you’ll have a meet & Greet with the Devils players themselves as well!

Finesse Mitchell in Philadelphia

The former SNL cast member is doing a set of shows in Philadelphia, and while tickets are hard to come by, VetTix has some available to his late show on Saturday Jan. 20th. Nothing warms you up like a good laugh, and considering the recent weather in the Northeast, a trip to see Finesse might be just what the doctor ordered!

Invicta FC 27: Kianzad Vs. Kaufman in Kansas City

Women’s MMA continues to grow, with Cris Cyborg Vs. Holly Holm having just headlined a UFC Pay-Per-View. Much of the top women’s talent can be found in Invicta FC (where current UFC Featherweight champ Cyborg used to ply her trade.) This event features longtime standout Sarah Kaufman against Pannie Kianzad. Kaufman is responsible for one of the greatest highlights in women’s MMA history (watch that here) and will surely be looking to put on another great show for fight fans in Missouri.

Dallas Stars Vs. Toronto Maple Leafs in Dallas

Again, go see hockey live and try not to fall in love with it. You will fail. This game features two teams (including one of the original 8 in Toronto) in playoff contention doing battle in Big D on January 25th.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. VetTix currently has over 800 upcoming events available to members, so even if you don’t win tickets to one of these events, or miss the deadline to apply, there’s bound to be something that will appeal to you coming up soon. And again, membership is 100% FREE to eligible veterans and those currently serving, so really, why not give it a look at the very least?

Connect: @EricDehm | Eric@ConnectingVets.com