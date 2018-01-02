By: Caitlin Kenney

A U.S. Army soldier killed New Year’s day in Afghanistan was identified as Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin of Fort Lee, New Jersey in a press release from Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) office Tuesday.

“Sergeant First Class Mihail Golin served our nation with courage and distinction, and his death is a loss that will be felt across New Jersey. Let us honor Sergeant Golin’s extraordinary courage by reflecting on his commitment to the nation he loved, and by recognizing the profound debt of gratitude we owe to him and to his family for their sacrifice,” the senator said.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Sergeant Golin’s family and friends during this very difficult time, and my thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers injured in this tragic incident.”

Golin was killed during a combat engagement in Achin, located in Nangarhar province. Four other U.S. service members were wounded, including two who are at a nearby medical facility and are in stable condition, according to a Resolute Support press release.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” said Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. “At this very difficult time our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen and wounded brothers.”