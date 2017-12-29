By Phil Briggs

Over the last 6 months we’ve had the pleasure of talking with Veterans from many eras, Veteran Service Organizations and Celebrities working to help impact Veteran initiatives. From the Vets who founded brands like Grunt Style and Black Rifle Coffee to the inspiration we felt from talking with warriors like Rob Jones and Kirstie Ennis to Rockstars like The Eagle’s Joe Walsh, it’s truly impossible for us to pick a single favorite.

But in the spirit of the New Year, Eric Dehm, Host of The Morning Briefing and Phil Briggs, Host of VetStory podcast, recently looked back at a few of their favorite moments from 2017.

Here’s the full podcasts with some of our favorite moments:

“Team Courneen” A Disabled American Veteran Story: Eric Dehm spoke with Alexis Courneen, a disabled Coast Guard Veteran, and her husband/caregiver, Jason, about how the VA is treating them different than Post 911 disabled veterans.

Eye of the Trident: Former SEAL now a Lion for Conservatives: When we met former Navy SEAL, LCDR Dan Crenshaw (Ret.), he had his trademark Navy Blue glass eye, equipped with a gold Trident in the center. But, beyond the “Eye of the Trident”, is an incredible story of battle, faith and his current fight for a seat in Congress. In this episode he shares his story and his politics with Eric Dehm and Phil Briggs.

Duffel Blog founder Paul Szoldra: Meet the man behind Duffel Blog, the #1 military humor/satire site. He’s also a Marine Corps vet who once considered joining another service?? He’s taken humorous shots at everything and has even been referenced by General Mattis.

VetStory: Navy Sky Penis: Podcast Host, Juvenile Humor Expert and Navy Veteran, Phil Briggs attempts to have a meaningful discussion with Social Media Director, Abby Hartley, about significance of the pilot’s ode to “male military members”.

VetStory; Guns, Dope & Suicide Prevention w/ Doc Todd: It’s not often that a hip hop artist’s experience with guns includes firefights in Afghanistan. And it’s even more rare when the story of trauma, death and addiction has a happy ending. But, the story of hip hop artist / Navy Veteran, Doc Todd, is truly inspiring. Phil Briggs sat down with Doc as he shared vivid details about his life, his current single “Not Alone” and his mission to stop Veteran suicides.

VetStory; Canoe Mission on the Mississippi: Jim Crigler said, “This was NOT on my bucket list of things to do.” That’s how he describes a journey which began in Vietnam and ended with paddling the length of the Mississippi River in a canoe … all to raise awareness for his fallen brother and Gold Star Families everywhere.

VetStory: “Joe Walsh- Eagles Guitar Legend Talks About Vets Aid 2017” Before he was a guitar legend and a member of The Eagles, Joe Walsh was a Gold Star son. After decades of making music, he is now trying to make a difference in the life of Veterans, with Vets Aid 2017. Reporter Phil Briggs, spoke with him about his cause, health care for Veterans, and the concert featuring Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and Gary Clark Jr.