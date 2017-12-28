By Eric Dehm

When Washington Post military reporter Dan Lamothe was initially alerted to a cache of letters between brothers serving in World War II that had been found in a storage locker, he didn’t know exactly what he was dealing with.

After reading through the letters, it turned out he had come across a time machine.

The letters between the Eyde brothers told tales of battle, hardship, post-war struggles, and more from a bygone era. Their words, almost lost to time, have since been published in a sweeping article by Lamothe that provides context of the brothers’ lives before, during, and after the war, through samples chosen from hundreds of letters between the siblings.

Had the story of this story ended there, it would have been a fantastic tale in it’s own right.

But it did not end there.

Along with the story, Lamothe and the Post thought of a way to bring the brothers’ voices to life via a podcast series with veterans voice-acting the parts of Frank, Ralph, Sanford and John Eyde. You can find the entire series “Letters From War” here.

You can hear the ConnectingVets interview with Lamothe and two of the voice actors, Navy vet Jeff Chiang and Army vet Brendan Wentz below. In it, Chiang and Wentz talk about the similarities they found between the issues affecting vets in in such different eras, and how the process of making the podcast helped them understand themselves a little better.

Stream the interview audio by pressing “play” or click the share button and select “download” from the menu options to save and listen later.

