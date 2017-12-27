By Eric Dehm

As of now, we don’t know who will be playing in the big game. Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama all have a shot at being in Atlanta battling for the title… and if you’re a veteran or military member, you do too!

VetTix has tickets to the game available via lottery, with the drawing starting tonight (Dec. 27th) at 8 p.m. ET. Anyone eligible to sign up for VetTix has the ability to enter the lottery and will be notified if they win the tickets. Winners will receive 2 tickets and will only owe the delivery fee of $14.95.

Also available are tickets to the Citrus Bowl featuring Notre Dame and LSU on New Year’s Day. You can apply for Citrus Bowl tickets up until Dec. 31st.

All active duty military, and eligible veterans are able to sign up for the service through a simple verification process. To find out if you’re eligible to sign up for VetTix, visit VetTix.org.

