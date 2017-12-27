By Matt Saintsing

An Army veteran in Oklahoma received a special gift just in time for Christmas—he was reunited with his missing dog.

Geoffrey Hoffman’s home was broken into on Dec. 20. “It appeared that they were going to steal my valuables, however they ended up only taking my beautiful dog,” Hoffman wrote on his Facebook page after he noticed Bridget, his three-year-old pit bull, was gone.

News of Bridget helped turn social media into a search frenzy as local animal rescue group kept the story alive.

Luckily for Mr. Hoffman, Bridget was found on Christmas Eve by his girlfriend. Bridget was curled up on the side of the road. “When she approached, Bridget started to wag her tail. Typical Bridget,” Hoffman wrote on Facebook.

She was rushed to a veterinarian as she was dehydrated, has blood in her stool, and “several deep lacerations to her front left leg,” he added.

A GoFundMe page had already been launched by Hoffman’s friends to help pay for Bridget’s medical bills. As of Wednesday morning, the page had raised more than $2,300.

Hoffman created a Facebook page dedicated to Bridget’s recovery. Social media users coined the hashtag #BringBridgetBack.

