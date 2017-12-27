We at ConnectingVets have had many great opportunities to meet and talk with veterans from across the United States in 2017.

Here are a few of our favorite conversations and we look forward to telling more veteran stories in 2018.

The Mighty Cause Behind This Vietnam Vet’s 2,300 Mile Solo Canoe Trip

One of our first stories on ConnectingVets, Vietnam veteran Jim Crigler’s journey to raise awareness of Gold Star Families living in our communities will definitely move you to tear or to embark on your own journey.

Meet The Badass Air Force Pilot Amputee Who Is Leading Team USA At The Invictus Games

After losing her right leg in a boating accident, US Air Force Capt. Christy Wise never gave up her adventurous spirit. This year she led other US wounded warriors to the Invictus Games in Toronto.

War Hero Eyes Serving In Congress

After three deployments to Afghanistan, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor, and a movie in development about her life, veteran MJ Hegar is now running for a seat in Congress.

Harvey Destroyed A Small Texas Town And Grunt Style Is Helping Rebuild It

In the wake of widespread devastation left by Hurricane Harvey, veteran-owned business Grunt Style decided to help one Texas town get back on its feet.

With Saratoga WarHorse, Vets And Horses Speak A Language All Their Own

With a desire to help veterans struggling with Post Traumatic Stress, Vietnam veteran Bob Nevins started a horse therapy nonprofit and over the years has helped almost 800.