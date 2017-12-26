By Matt Saintsing

An emotionally charged video showing the homecoming of an American sailor is taking the internet by storm, as it shows a mother unwrapping, of sorts, a Christmas present she’ll never forget.

The minute-long video posted to twitter on Christmas Eve from @cheeynannahh shows a mother unwrapping a full-length mirror. At first, she begins to open the gift with not much of a response.

Suprised my mom for Christmas, she looked in the mirror and saw her present ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/goY4Cf4vjp — chєy$ (@cheeyannahh) December 25, 2017

But then, her face quickly changes to one of joy and disbelief as she notices her daughter—who just returned from the Navy—standing in her reflection.

“Surprised my mom for Christmas,” her daughter wrote on Twitter. “She looked in the mirror and saw her present.”

As of Tuesday, the video has been watched more than nine million times.

Connect: @MattBSaintsing | Matt@ConnectingVets.com