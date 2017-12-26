By Matt Saintsing

Three major American cities filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday against the Department of Defense, seeking to fix its “broken” system for reporting military personnel who are disqualified from buying and owning guns, the Associated Press reports.

New York City, San Francisco and Philadelphia filed the lawsuit, in the Eastern District of Virginia on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The cities argue the DoD failed to report a large number of records of disqualifying service members to the FBI’s national background check system.

A failure, the suit alleges, allowed a former Air Force member to obtain a rifle and kill 26 people Nov. 5th in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Nearly two dozen more were wounded.

Devin. P Kelley was convicted in a domestic violence case in 2012, when he was in the Air Force. He should not have been able to purchase a fireman, but his information never made it to the FBI database. Kelley turned the weapon on himself after the carnage in November.

NBC News reported last month and the Defense and Justice Departments were reviewing the National Instant Criminal Background Check System after the shooting.

Police departments rely on the FBI database to conduct background checks on would-be gun owners, to monitor gun purchases, and to ensure guns are not returned to anyone prohibited from owning them.

