By Phil Briggs

B Taylor’s life is like a modern day Forest Gump tale.

He started in the Navy, but quickly went from the fleet to the studio, to performing at parties for Snoop Dogg’s family and then in front of Presidents on ESPN!

No Really, it’s true …

Now he’s using his music to bring people Unity, Love and Peace.

In the latest episode of VetStory you’ll hear B Taylor talk about:

Dunking on the Chief of Naval Operations

An E-3 (with a letter from the Secretary of the Navy)

Training for the NFL

Playing a party for Snoop Dogg

A Smokey Robinson Miracle, Pete Moore

President Bush

President Obama, ESPN and National TV

A Global Tour: 1 Life, Unity Love and Peace

Click below to hear the VetStory podcast about his story: