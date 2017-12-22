By Phil Briggs
B Taylor’s life is like a modern day Forest Gump tale.
He started in the Navy, but quickly went from the fleet to the studio, to performing at parties for Snoop Dogg’s family and then in front of Presidents on ESPN!
No Really, it’s true …
Now he’s using his music to bring people Unity, Love and Peace.
In the latest episode of VetStory you’ll hear B Taylor talk about:
- Dunking on the Chief of Naval Operations
- An E-3 (with a letter from the Secretary of the Navy)
- Training for the NFL
- Playing a party for Snoop Dogg
- A Smokey Robinson Miracle, Pete Moore
- President Bush
- President Obama, ESPN and National TV
- A Global Tour: 1 Life, Unity Love and Peace
Click below to hear the VetStory podcast about his story: