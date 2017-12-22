Filed Under:B Taylor, Phil Briggs, Snoop Dogg

btour VetStory: The Navy Vet who sings for Presidents, Peace and Snoop Dogg

By Phil Briggs

B Taylor’s life is like a modern day Forest Gump tale.

He started in the Navy, but quickly went from the fleet to the studio, to performing at parties for Snoop Dogg’s family and then in front of Presidents on ESPN!

No Really, it’s true …

wobama e1513965515162 VetStory: The Navy Vet who sings for Presidents, Peace and Snoop Dogg

B Taylor meeting President Obama after his performance. Photo courtesy of B Taylor

Now he’s using his music to bring people Unity, Love and Peace.

In the latest episode of VetStory you’ll hear B Taylor talk about:

  • Dunking on the Chief of Naval Operations
  • An E-3 (with a letter from the Secretary of the Navy)
  • Training for the NFL
  • Playing a party for Snoop Dogg
  • A Smokey Robinson Miracle, Pete Moore
  • President Bush
  • President Obama, ESPN and National TV
  • A Global Tour: 1 Life, Unity Love and Peace

 

Click below to hear the VetStory podcast about his story:

