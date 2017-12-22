by Eric Dehm

The intensive, condensed training that one receives in the military is a part of what makes us so effective. When serving, you don’t have the luxury of taking your time in getting up to speed. Simply put: there’s a nation to defend, and it needs you operational ASAP.

So you go to basic training for a couple months and are expected to be ready to function in a training environment upon graduation.

Next, you learn how to do your job in a similar manner.

Then, a short amount of time to get up to speed on your duties when you arrive at your first command.

And then it begins a new with advanced schools, promotions, PCS’s, etc.

It’s the military life, the way we do things, and you got used to the rapid-fire learning and likely thrived because of it.

Patriot Boot Camp knows that, and it’s why they’ve modeled their courses (aimed at fostering creativity and success in the vet/spouse entrepreneur community) after the military model.

ConnectingVets spoke to Patriot Boot Camp COO Josh Carter, a Navy vet himself about the program and how they believe their new approach can help the vetrepreneurs of the future.

