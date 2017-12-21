by Jake Hughes

Air Force veteran Ron Villemaire, 69, didn’t need to use the Force. All he needed was the compassion of his community.

Villemaire, a die-hard Star Wars fan, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer earlier this year. His daughter, Elizabeth, bought him tickets to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi earlier in the year for when he got better. However, his condition worsened, and he was unable to go.

Elizabeth reached out to her social media friends, asking for help. There is no “Make-A-Wish” foundation for adults, but she desperately wanted her father to see this movie before he died. Her call for help was answered by the entire community of Bedford, New Hampshire, which came together to make it happen.

Villemaire was greeted in his hospice room by Darth Vader himself and some Stormtroopers. The Bedford Fire Department escorted him to the local movie theater, which had set aside an entire theater just for him.

“I hope God will bless each and everyone of them just the way I feel blessed right now. He’s definitely with me right now,” Ron told WMUR-TV. “It’s just unbelievable all these people are here, and thank God for Star Wars fans!”