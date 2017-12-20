By Matt Saintsing

During its inaugural trip from Seattle to Portland, an Amtrack train derailed causing a dramatic scene involving dangling train cars above an overpass just outside of Tacoma on Monday. Three soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord weren’t involved with the crash, but quickly responded to the scene.

“I actually saw the train go off, and I shut off my vehicle and ended up 150 feet away from the actual train derailment,” Second Lt. Robert McCoy told KIRO 7, a CBS affiliate. “I saw there were initial individuals, multiple of them, who were ejected from this train.”

McCoy was heading home after just being released from physical training when he noticed the hanging train cars above people.

“We started directing individuals knowing there is a rail car hanging off a bridge that can fall at any time,” said McCoy. McCoy and a nurse on the scene were able to get most of the individuals away from danger.

Major Michael Livingston had the day off, and was visiting high schools for his daughter to attend next year when the accident happened.

“I pulled the car over the side of the road and I told myself I need to go to see what I could do to help,” he added.

Livingston and another driver quickly ran to the scene and saw a train car dangling.

“I saw Lt. McCoy scale up the back of the semi-trailer like Spiderman so I thought I’d try the same way,” he said.

A husband and wife were both injured; the woman was unable to move. That’s when McCoy and Lt. Col Chris Sloan got her out from being wedged under her seat. By that time, first responders were on the scene, and with the help of the two soldiers, the couple were moved to safety.

“First responders were really just on it, they were everywhere,” said McCoy. “They really had a good grasp on that.”

“This is a mass casualty situation, and I have to let you go,” is what Sloan told his wife on the phone when he realized how harrowing the incident was. “I parked my car and made my way to the site.”

Sloan then helped a few passengers exit the rail cars and other vehicles. “The vehicle was hanging at an angle and the seats were everywhere, luggage was everywhere. There was chaos and people needed guidance, and they needed help, and needed to be cared for,” he said.

At least three people were killed and scores more were injured, but casualties could have been far worse. The quick thinking and leadership the three soldiers displayed helped to calm the scene and to bring people to safety.

