by Eric Dehm

The most significant changes in over 20 years are coming to TRICARE health insurance, and they’re coming fast. There are concerns that many of you who will be affected remain in the dark on them.

Among those changes, which take place on Jan. 1, 2018, are:

TRICARE Prime members will see higher co-pays, and

TRICARE Standard and Extra will merge into one: the new TRICARE Select program.

Ken Canestrini, a retired Army Colonel, is the Acting Director of Military Health System’s TRICARE program and appeared on ConnectingVet’s The Morning Briefing to address the changes, why they’re happening, whether they are a net benefit to retirees despite the increased co-pays, and how TRICARE stacks up to the civilian insurance market.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the interview:

2018 is a “transition year with a grace period for enrollment.” What that means: TRICARE recipients will be able to change and adjust their enrollment throughout the year in order to best figure out what they should do for 2019.

If you’re new to TRICARE, you’ll need to enroll during the annual open enrollment period beginning in November 2018.

If you’re currently enrolled in TRICARE, you’ll will be automatically enrolled into their current program (or Select if you’re already in Standard or Extra) on Jan. 1, 2018 and you’ll remain enrolled in subsequent years, unless you make changes during the open enrollment period.

The TRICARE Select program will mean lower cost sharing if you receive care from a TRICARE network provider.

The increase in co-pays for TRICARE Prime is the first since 1995.

TRICARE For Life will not be affected by these changes.

For the full list of changes by plan, you can visit Tricare.mil/changes.

Listen to the full interview with Canestrini, available below, including much more detail on the changes, an explanation of why they are being made, how they’ll improve TRICARE, and how the program compares to their civilian counterparts.

Stream the interview audio by pressing “play” or click the share button and select “download” from the menu options to save and listen later.

Connect: @EricDehm | Eric@ConnectingVets.com