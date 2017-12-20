By Phil Briggs

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear”

-Buddy (the Elf)

We’re not sure what Will Ferrell’s character in the movie Elf, would say about Black Rifle Coffee Company‘s latest video entitled, “Christmas Songs on Steel” but one thing is for sure … it’s loud enough for all to hear!

Watching BRCC company founders fire rounds down range at metal targets, and create Christmas song melodies, is as heartwarming as whiskey in egg nog.

Not only is the marksmanship impressive, but so is sporting a sleeveless Christmas sweater outside, at a frigid, snow-covered range. You guys win the award for “Big Roasted Chestnuts” for sure.

And we appreciate the guy in the bunny suit who hops on set halfway through the video- a great nod to Ralphie, from the classic film, “A Christmas Story”.

With hilarious videos like this, our only question is, “What else is in that coffee?”

Well played guys. Keep the videos and the roasted beans coming in 2018.