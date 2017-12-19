by Phil Briggs and Kaylah Jackson

From the moment #Me Too swept across the Twittersphere, women have felt empowered to call out abusive men in the workplace- and many of those men have lost their jobs. But as Toni Rico, Communications Director for Service Women’s Action Network (SWAN) explained to Connecting Vets’ Kaylah Jackson, for women in the military- it’s a different story.

Listen to Toni and Kaylah’s full conversation about the unique challenges of being a woman in the military right here: