According to the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support or DLA (for people with things to do), service members deployed to the Middle East will be supplied with holiday meals this month.

Robin Whaley, who works on DLA’s supply chain, discussed the planning and organization needed to provide a traditional meal during the holiday season.

“Our warfighters spend a lot of holidays away from their families and miss out on some of their favorite family traditions,” Whaley said in a statement. “We take great pride in ensuring a taste of home is delivered to every warfighter.”

Here’s a look at the food provided through DLA:

Snapshot of what deployed troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait will be eating over the holidays. pic.twitter.com/dE28gSp2q7 — Amanda Macias (@amanda_m_macias) December 19, 2017