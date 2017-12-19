Filed Under:holiday, USO
11647527134 db6d85e241 k A snapshot of what deployed troops will eat during the holidays

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Robin Braun, fourth from right, the chief of the Navy Reserve, speaks with a group of Navy chief petty officers during breakfast at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 20, 2013. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Dietrich, U.S. Navy)

According to the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support or DLA (for people with things to do), service members deployed to the Middle East will be supplied with holiday meals this month.

Robin Whaley, who works on DLA’s  supply chain, discussed the planning and organization needed to provide a traditional meal during the holiday season.

“Our warfighters spend a lot of holidays away from their families and miss out on some of their favorite family traditions,” Whaley said in a statement. “We take great pride in ensuring a taste of home is delivered to every warfighter.”

Here’s a look at the food provided through DLA:

