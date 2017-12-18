By Matt Saintsing

A U.S air base in the U.K. was the scene of a security incident on Monday when a car attempted to drive through a checkpoint at the entrance.

One suspect was taken into custody after the episode at RAF Mildenhall in eastern England.

The base was initially locked down at 1:00pm local time, according to a statement from the 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affair. According to CNN, the base is no longer on lockdown.

American military personnel fired shots at the driver, according to Suffolk Police. The suspect has been detailed with “cuts and bruises.” There are no other injuries reported at this time.

Police have responded to reports of a disturbance at RAF Mildenhall in #Suffolk and a man has been detained with cuts and bruises and taken into custody. No other people have been injured as a result of the incident. Read more – https://t.co/GNFFXrwysT pic.twitter.com/KTc7EcUTer — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) December 18, 2017

Over 3,000 U.S. service members are stationed at RAF Mildenhall.

In a Facebook post, RAF Mildenhall earlier confirmed that it was locked down following “reports of a disturbance on base.”

Another Facebook status posted about 40 minutes after the first one stated the lockdown had been terminated and that “operations are returning to normal.”

“Additional details will be provided as they become available. Individuals in the area surrounding the installation are asked to avoid the base at this time,” according to the statement. “We ask that individuals avoid posting messages on social media regarding the incident.

