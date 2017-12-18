By Matt Saintsing

American Humane is looking for veterans to apply for its “Shelter to Service” program, which pairs vets suffering from the invisible wounds of war with service dogs.

Founded in 1877 in Cleveland, Ohio, American Humane, a non-profit organization, will provide specially trained service dogs to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.

In a statement, President and CEO of American Humane, Dr. Robin Ganzert said “Specially trained service dogs can reduce stress and anxiety levels, mitigate depression, ease social reintegration, provide comfort, and restore confidence in affected veterans.”

“We’re honored to help save more lives on both ends of leash, and we encourage any veteran in need of a service dog to apply to the Shelter to Service program.”

Veterans interested in the free service canines should complete the online application, or they can call Tara Loveland at (202) 677-4220. The deadline is Jan. 15.

Along with the Shelter to Service initiative, the group runs the “Help Bring All Heroes Home” program, which brings together military working dogs deployed overseas with their military handlers back home.

