By Jonathan Kaupanger

From financial to recreational benefits, here’s what each state offers in addition to federal benefits for veterans. Last week we looked at California, Texas and Florida; the states where most US veterans reside. This week we put the spotlight on Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio.

This is not a complete list of services or benefits. There’s a list of all state veterans benefits websites at the bottom of this article. Check each state’s site for all the benefits or services available for veterans.

Pennsylvania

Coming in with the fourth largest number of veteran-citizens, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania runs six Veterans Homes. To be eligible to live in one of these homes, you must have an honorable discharge. You do need to be a resident of the Commonwealth or when you joined the service, had Pennsylvania as your home of record. Spouses of eligible vets can live here too, however current residents do have priority.

And as far as taxes goes, military retirement pay is not taxed, neither is active duty pay that is earned outside of the state. Vets with 100 percent service-connected disability are exempt from paying real estate taxes in the Commonwealth. You’ll want to work with the State Veterans’ Commission to get qualified for this exemption. When the qualified vet dies, the exemption passes on to the unmarried surviving spouse, if the financial need can be shown.

A pretty cool financial benefit from the state has a deadline coming up next year . If you served in the Persian Gulf War between Aug. 2, 1990 and Aug. 31, 1991, you can take advantage of the Persian Gulf Conflict Veterans’ Bonus Program and get $75 per each month served in the theatre of operations (max $525). The deadline for submitting applications for this is August 31, 2018.

The state offers a Veterans Emergency Assistance benefit with a max of $1,600 per year. The Military Family Relief Assistance Program helps eligible service members and their family with emergency financial assistance. Both the Blind Veterans Pension and Paralyzed Veterans Pension offers $150 per month, but you should check the state veterans’ site for more information.

As far as employment help, honorably discharged vets who have been on active duty since August 2, 1990 or spouses of disabled vets get 10 points when applying for state jobs.

New York

The admission to live in one of New York’s five state Veterans Homes depends on the severity of the illness or disability or the need for care. Health related care and nursing services are available at all facilities. Another program the state has to help with housing is the New York State Homes for Veterans Program, which offers fixed-rate, very low mortgages and can help with down payments too.

For tax breaks, if you were a New York resident before entering the military, you don’t pay state tax on your military pay. There are a few odd requirements for this, such as you’ll need to spend less than 30 days in the state during the tax year, so check with someone on this benefit. Retired pay isn’t taxed either.

As far as other tax breaks, the Alternative Veterans’ Exemption is something you can claim if you’ve served in a time of war or get an expeditionary medal. The Cold War Veterans’ exemption is there for vets who served during the Cold War and the Eligible Funds Exemption applies to property that a vet buys with pension, bonus or insurance money. There is two annuities that are available, one for Gold Star parents (up to $500 per parent of a deceased veteran) and New York State Blind Annuity. This is for legally blind wartime vets or their un-remarried spouses. For this the cause of blindness doesn’t need to be service-connected. Veterans can qualify to be exempt from vehicle registration and plate fees. There’s also a sales tax exemption for vehicles purchased out of state by active duty members.

There are several employment benefits offered by the state for veterans. The Disabled Veterans Civil Service Preference gives 10 points on the civil service examination. With the Civil Service Credit Preference, you get 10 points added to your appointment total, five points added for wartime service and two and a half points for competitive promotional exams. You should also look into the Veterans with Disabilities Employment Program and the Military Service Credit for State and Local Retirement System Members as well.

The state can help with school… the Veterans Tuition Awards are for full-time and part-time study for veterans. There are several requirements, so check with someone at the state level for this benefit. Children of deceased or disabled veterans can get the State Regents Award, and there’s a state scholarship for dependents of a vet who was killed, disabled or missing in a combat zone since Aug. 1990.

Ohio

The Ohio Veterans Home Agency runs two veteran homes in the state, one in Sandusky and the other in Georgetown. The Sandusky home has two levels of nursing care: standard and special care for patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia. In Georgetown, the home has a domiciliary for anyone who is able to function in an independent living situation and one for veterans who need limited, supervised care. Maximum cost is about one-third the cost of private care.

The Ohio Veterans Bonus program is available for pretty much anyone who lives in the state and has a honorable discharge. You have to have served since October 7, 2001, have been a state resident when you went into the service and be a current Ohio resident. It pays $100 per month for service in Afghanistan and $50 per month for service elsewhere, up to a maximum of $1,500.

The Ohio Heroes Home Loans program gives a discounted mortgage rates for first time homebuyers with a credit score of 640 or higher. Retired military pay is exempt from state tax. State residents who are station outside of the state don’t pay state tax either. There are a few options for tax exemptions for injured or disabled veterans too.

If you’re looking for a job in state or local government, Ohio gives a 20 percent credit on the Ohio civil service exam to veterans. If you’re a member of a Reserve Component, you get a 15 percent credit. The Ohio National Guard Scholarship program gives up to 96 educational credits of tuition assistance towards an undergraduate degree. There’s also the Ohio War Orphans Scholarship, which is very much what it sounds like, and you can apply at the Ohio Board of Regents/State Grants and Scholarships Department.

Next week, with just over 2 million total veterans, we’ll look at the state benefits for North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

Connect: @JonathanVets1 | Jonathan@ConnectingVets.com