by Eric Dehm

A recent e-mail to veterans has the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) concerned that the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising things on behalf of the VFW, and other VSO’s.

The particular segment of the e-mail in question, which relates to the brand new Decision Ready Claims (DRC) program, reads as follows:

“When you file a DRC, you can get a decision on your claim in by working with an accredited Veterans Service Organization (VSO). Your VSO will help you gather and submit all relevant and required evidence so your claim is ready for VA to make a decision when you submit it.”

The VFW says this is leading vets to believe that they will be getting a decision 30 days from contacting the VFW, when in reality the 30 day clock starts once the claim is submitted to the VA. The preparation process with a VSO service officer is separate, and the VFW makes no promises on how long the gathering of information will take, as it differs on an individual basis.

While VFW Director of National Veterans Services Ryan Gallucci is quick to point out that he doesn’t believe it’s intentional he also acknowledges that these types of issues seem to be a recurring theme with the VA’s rollout of new programs, and one that must be fixed going forward.

For more details on this issue, you can listen to the full interview with Gallucci from ConnectingVets’ The Morning Briefing radio show is below

Stream the interview audio by pressing “play” or click the share button and select “download” from the menu options to save and listen later.

Connect: @EricDehm | Eric@ConnectingVets.com