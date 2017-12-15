By: Kaylah Jackson

For eligible Native American Veterans, the VA offers the NADL (Native American Direct Home Loan), which allows qualifying veterans the opportunity to finance the purchase, construction, or improvement of homes on Federal Trust Land, or to refinance a prior NADL to reduce the interest rate.

The VA is the lender and there is no down payment or private mortgage interest cost. 4.00% interest rate. There’s a $424,100 loan maximum limit in most areas for a fixed-rate 30-year mortgage and it’s a re-usable benefit.

In order to qualify, the tribal government must have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Secretary of VA. The MOU has the details about how the program will operate on its trust lands. You can see which particular tribes have an MOU here.

But before you apply, take note of these necessary qualifications:

A Certificate of Eligibility to be eligible for the VA home loan benefit and have available entitlement. If you want to find out how to get a COE click here.

The loan must be to purchase, construct, or improve a home on Federally-recognized trust, allotted lands, Alaska Native corporations and Pacific Island territories.

You must occupy the property as your home.

You must be a satisfactory credit risk.

Your income and that of your spouses, if any, must be shown to be stable and sufficient to meet the mortgage payments, cover the other costs of owning a home, take care of other obligations and expenses, and have enough left over for family support.

Also, there is a fee of of 1.25% to obtain VA’s direct loan to purchase a home and to refinance a prior VA loan, the fee is 0.50%. Borrowers have the option to finance the VA funding fee or pay it in cash, you have to pay it at the time of loan closing.

Applicants are exempt from paying the funding fee if you are:

Receiving VA compensation for a service-connected disability, OR

Eentitled to receive compensation for a service-connected disability if you did not receive retirement or active duty pay, OR

Surviving spouse of a Veteran who died in service or from a service-connected disability.

If you need more information about the NADL program, you can contact the Regional Loan Center at 1-877-827-3702. Their open from 8am to 6pm ESt.

Connect: @Kaylahchanel | Kaylah@connectingvets.com