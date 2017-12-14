By: Kaylah Jackson

If you are a veteran who is eligible to receive a VA pension and you require the aid of another person or are home bound, you could receive some extra money.

It’s called Aid & Attendance, also known as (A&A). It’s a benefit paid in addition to your monthly person but if you already recieve housebound benefits, then A&A is not for you.

To be eligible for A&A, you have to meet these requirements:

You require the aid of another person in order to perform personal functions required in everyday living, such as bathing, feeding, dressing, attending to the wants of nature, adjusting prosthetic devices, or protecting yourself from the hazards of your daily environment

You are bedridden, in that your disability or disabilities requires that you remain in bed apart from any prescribed course of convalescence or treatment

You are a patient in a nursing home due to mental or physical incapacity

Your eyesight is limited to a corrected 5/200 visual acuity or less in both eyes; or concentric contraction of the visual field to 5 degrees or less

If you are housebound, the increase monthly pension amount may be added to your monthly pension but you must be substantially confined to your immediate premises because of permanent disability.

If you want to apply for A&A or Housebound benefits, you can write to the Pension Management Center (PMC) that serves your state or visit your local regional benefit office to file your request. You can locate your local regional benefit office using the VA Facility Locator.

As with filing any claim, you need to have evidence to support you need these additional funds. A report from a doctor validating your need for either care would work.

The documentation should include:

Sufficient detail to determine whether there is disease or injury producing physical or mental impairment, loss of coordination, or conditions affecting the ability to dress and undress, to feed oneself, to attend to sanitary needs, and to keep oneself ordinarily clean and presentable.

How well the applicant gets around, where the applicant goes, and what he or she is able to do during a typical day. It should also determine whether the claimant is confined to the home or immediate premises.

Connect: @KaylahChanel | Kaylah@connectingvets.com