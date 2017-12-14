By Jonathan Kaupanger

Here’s some Christmas trivia for you. You get a point for every correct answer, two for each extra credit you get right. Take one point away for each wrong answer. The winner gets to open ALL the presents that Santa drops off at your house this year!

Teddy Roosevelt banned Christmas trees in his home, even when he lived in the White House. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, Americans buy 37.1 million real Christmas trees every year. What percent of these are cut down fresh? Extra Credit: The first printed reference to a Christmas tree was where and in what year? The first time Santa Claus was depicted with a sleigh and reindeer was when and what was he doing? Extra Credit: It was a cartoon, but what was it called? Christmas was once a moveable feast celebrated at several different times during a year. The choice of Dec. 25 was made in the 4th Century by Pope Julius I. Alabama was the first state to recognize Christmas as an official holiday, what year was that? The last state to declare Christmas as a legal holiday was in 1907 and it was what state? The Christmas pickle is a tradition where a decoration in the shape of a pickle is hidden on the tree and the person who finds it is said to have good luck for the next year. What is considered to bring good luck if found on a Ukrainian Christmas Tree? When writing “A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens initially had Scrooge saying “Bah Christmas,” and not “Bah Humbug.” He had three other names before coming up with “Tiny Tim,” what were the other names? In 1969, what future American billionaire politician tried to airlift 28 tons of medicine and Christmas gifts to American POW’s in North Vietnam. This was a popular Christmas game, started in medieval times and continued through the Victorians, where players took turns hitting a blindfolded player who had to guess the name of the person who was hitting them. Christmas trees are edible. Many parts of pines, spruces, and firs can be eaten. The needles are a good source of vitamin C. Pine nuts, or pine cones, are also a good source of nutrition. The first Christmas tree farm was planted in what year in what state? Extra Credit: When were the trees sold? During the Christmas season, what is used an average of 5,340 times each minute in the US? In 1752, when moving from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian one, 11 days were dropped from the year. Some Christian church sects, called old calendarists, still celebrate Christmas on what date? How many people get sick each ear from eating tainted Christmas leftovers? More than three billion Christmas cards are sent in the US every year. What’s the average number of cards each person receives? Extra Credit: What year did Hallmark introduce its first Christmas card?

Answers:

25 percent are cut from the nation’s 5,000 choose and cut farms. Extra Credit: Germany in 1531 January 3, 1836, he was delivering gifts to soldiers fighting in the Civil War. The cartoon was called “Santa Claus in Camp,” and it appeared in Harper’s Weekly. Alabama named Christmas a holiday in 1836. In 1907 Oklahoma was the last state to call Christmas a holiday. A spider web found on Christmas morning is believed to bring good luck. The three alliterative names were Little Larry, Puny Pete and Small Sam. (Imagine if it was “And so, as Puny Pete said, ‘A Merry Christmas to us all God bless us every one.’” It just doesn’t have the same ring to it!!) Ross Perot (If you said Donald Trump, you get 20 points deducted.) “Hot cockles,” is the name of the game. The First Christmas tree far was planted in 1901 when 25,000 Norway spruce trees were planted near Trenton, New Jersey. Extra Credit: The trees were sold in 1908 for $1 each. Visa cards. January 7. December 25 of the Julian calendar falls on January 7 of the Gregorian calendar. An estimated 400,000 people. On average, people get 28 Christmas cards every year. Extra Credit: Hallmark introduced its first Christmas card in 1915, five years after the founding of the company.

