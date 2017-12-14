by Eric Dehm

Newly separated veterans have been receiving some confusing info regarding their education benefits. The issue is related to the “Forever GI Bill” and while the VA assured vets the transition following the bill’s approval would go off smoothly, AMVETS Exec. Director Joe Chenelly said on the ConnectingVets Morning Briefing that has not been the case, and explained what he believes the issue is.

Other topics during Chenelly’s appearance include:

The most recent VA budget shortfall approaching.

Why many vets who have TBI’s go undiagnosed, and what’s being done to fix it.

The continuing delays on the new VA ID cards.

His upcoming meetings at the White House and on Capitol Hill.

The full interview with Chenelly is below.

Stream it by pressing "play" or click the share button and select "download" from the menu options to save and listen later.

