By: Kaylah Jackson

While there is a growing interest of industries to take note of what veterans offer in the civilian workplace, there isn’t much data about the transition process collected by veterans, until now.

Brian Niswander, a 20 year Air Force veteran served in many capacities during his military career. After serving on active-duty and in the reserves as an intelligence officer and working in strategic intelligence, he used his skills in analysis to create an avenue in market research and business intelligence.

Niwsander can be considered an expert in both intelligence analysis and of course, life after the military. As a result, he’s used both experiences to create military-transition.org, a website that provides first-hand information from transitioning service members themselves on their wants and needs. Not only is this data great for potential employers and family members, it’s also a great avenue for veterans to participate in the study and share their experiences.

Military-transition.org looks to debunk questions like:

“What does someone with my background and experience do after the military and do they enjoy the work they’re doing?”

“How does compensation compare to expectations and how long did it take to find employment for veterans like me?”

“What lessons did they learn that I can apply to my transition and post-military employment?”

The website’s veteran transition study is unique because it allows the user to customize the results based on a variety of filters. Not many people take into account that service member’s specialty or rank when they exit the service can have a large impact on their transition as a whole and their first job in the civilian world. The interactive dashboard allows users to see results based upon their military branch, rank, years of service, education, specialty, age, gender and pre vs post 9/11 status.

Their newest studies, which are anonymous, are for active duty, guard and reservist, military spouses and employers. If you are interested in participating in a study click here.

In addition to studies, it also provides over 170 resources centered around military transition. From resume engines to veteran-focused organizations, military-transition.org is a growing source for veterans and employers alike to gain powerful and honest information.

