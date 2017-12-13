By: Kaylah Jackson

Rhode Island has launched a new program to help veterans service members and their families access health and social services. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the beginning of “RIServes” Monday.

Today was the launch of #RIServes and we are excited to partner with them to serve our senior veterans! pic.twitter.com/7rOyMXaXyx — SouthernRIVolunteers (@SRIVolunteers) December 11, 2017

The Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University administers the national AmericaServes network to help people navigate what can be a maze of services offered by thousands of veterans’ organizations. RIServes along with 35 agencies and providers in Rhode Island have joined the partnership.

RIServes offers veterans, service members, and their families access to agencies specializing in legal, housing, employment, medical, money management, clothing and household goods, education and transportation. The website allows you to search for services and filter them based on the particular need.

